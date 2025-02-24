Woman arrested for smuggling 11.2 kg barcotics worth Rs 11.28 cr at IGI airport

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested for smuggling 11.2 kg of narcotic substances, concealed inside packets of cookies and rice, with an estimated international market value of ₹11.28 crore. The Delhi Customs intercepted her at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Terminal 3, officials said on Monday.

According to the Customs Department, the accused was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) upon her arrival from Bangkok.

During an intensive round of questioning, she was found to have concealed the narcotic substances inside cookie and rice packets stored in a black trolley bag.

Upon examination, officials recovered eight packets containing a green-colored substance suspected to be ganja (marijuana).

Subsequently, diagnostic tests confirmed the seized material to be ganja or marijuana. The estimated international value of the confiscated drugs is approximately ₹11.28 crore, officials added.

The passenger has been detained for further investigation to trace her connections under the NDPS Act, 1985. The narcotic substances, along with the concealing materials, have been seized, and further inquiries are underway, officials stated.