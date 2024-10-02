Woman alleges rape after intoxication in Southwest Delhi

A 55-year-old woman, working as an employee in the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), has alleged that she was sexually assaulted after being intoxicated by a man whom she befriended this year, the police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Safdarjung Enclave Police Station in Southwest Delhi wherein the victim narrated that she was sexually assaulted by a man whom she met in January this year and eventually they became friends and started having conversation with him over the phone.

The victim stated that Sunil told her that he works as a driver at the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex, Lodhi Road, South Delhi and asked her to help him in finding an accommodation.

On June 30, Sunil called her at a place in Safdarjung area and offered her a drink. She became unconscious after having drinks and the accused took her to a hotel and raped her.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and an investigation was launched in the matter.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a 26-year-old Kishan was arrested for capturing a video of a woman in the transit hostel in the Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The incident was reported on September, 30 wherein the complainant reported that a person working as sanitation worker captured a video of her bathing in the bathroom who was caught red handed by one security guard.

Based on this, a complaint was registered and the person was arrested.