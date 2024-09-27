With majority in MCD’s Standing Committee, BJP will complete all its tasks swiftly: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said on Friday that with the completion of the Standing Committee elections in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the formation of the highest decision-making body is now complete, and the corporation will be able to go ahead and complete the pending works.

Sachdeva further said now that no one can obstruct the election for the Standing Committee chairman important financial and administrative decisions in the corporation will be taken.

The BJP leader alleged that crucial tasks, ranging from landfill site contracts to the door-to-door garbage collection scheme, were stalled due to the absence of the Standing Committee.

He said now with the BJP holding a majority in the highest decision-making body of the corporation, they intend to promptly complete all these critical tasks of the MCD.

Sachdeva alleged that Kejriwal’s stubbornness turned the election of the Standing Committee members into an internal democracy issue within the corporation, but BJP’s victory has safeguarded democracy, he added.

“BJP’s aim in contesting the Standing Committee election was not just about winning or losing, but to ensure the formation of the committee so that public service work could begin,” the Delhi BJP chief added.

He claimed that after Mayor Dr. Shelly Oberoi postponed the election on September 26, it became evident that the AAP was facing internal conflicts.

“Though they appear to have 124 members in the 250-member house, the reality is that 10 to 15 councilors are fed up with the Kejriwal government’s inefficiency and corruption, and would not have participated in the Standing Committee elections. Kejriwal boycotted the elections to avoid a possible crushing defeat,” Sachdeva claimed.

If the AAP had participated in the election of the Standing Committee, Delhi would have learned that Kejriwal’s party had lost the majority in the corporation. If they had the majority, they wouldn’t have avoided the elections, the saffron party’s state unit chief claimed.