Will ensure turning landfill sites into greener areas in a year, asserts CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday asserted that the BJP-led Delhi government will ensure that areas around the three landfill sites in Bhalswa, Ghazipur, and Okhla, which were neglected by the previous government, turn greener within a year.

Gupta, who participated in a plantation drive along with LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and Minister Manjinder Sirsa at the Bhalswa landfill site, said, “Our mission is to make the city clean and beautiful, and the government is working on mission mode.”

Advertisement

Speaking to the reporters after the plantation drive, she said, ”A new beginning was made today at the Bhalswa landfill site, where there were once mountains of garbage, now the foundation of greenery has been laid. The double engine government fulfilled another promise by starting the Bamboo Plantation Drive.”

Advertisement

So far, 2,000 bamboo saplings have been planted under this initiative, and 54,000 more will be planted in the next 1.5 months, the CM claimed.

“The previous government only talked about the garbage mountains but did nothing. The material removed from the Bhalswa site is being used in many NHAI projects and the leveling of DDA grounds. We will inspect and visit all three landfill sites every month and within a year, will ensure that the height of the landfill is reduced and green land is developed,” she added.

Speaking at the same event, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “The government is working to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a developed Delhi a reality. When Arvind Kejriwal was buying curtains for his house, LG was visiting these landfill sites.”

“A plantation drive has now been started at the Bhalswa landfill site, and this mountain of garbage will be flattened by 2026,” Sirsa added.