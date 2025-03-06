When will Delhi’s women receive Rs 2,500, asks AAP

The AAP on Thursday asked the BJP government when it will give Rs 2,500 to Delhi’s women as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the assembly polls.

Notably, on February 2, the Prime Minister at an election rally had said that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi and by 8th March, Rs 2,500 each will be transferred into accounts of the women.

Advertisement

The AAP workers under the leadership of senior party leader Rituraj Jha held demonstrations at Rajghat, Moolchand, and other key intersections in the city, demanding an answer from the ruling dispensation on Rs 2,500 to women.

Advertisement

Addressing the party workers, Jha said, “The Prime Minister had assured that the BJP government’s first cabinet meeting would approve Rs 2,500 per month for all mothers and sisters and the first installment would be credited to their accounts on International Women’s Day, March 8. Now, Delhi’s women are waiting for Rs 2,500 to be deposited into their account.”

“With only two days left until March 8, AAP is determined not to let Modi’s guarantee become another empty promise. The AAP will fight from the streets to the Assembly to ensure women receive the promised Rs 2,500,” he said.

Earlier this week, under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Atishi, AAP workers staged a demonstration at Mandi House, reminding the BJP of the Prime Minister’s pledge.

Protests were also held at ITO and several flyovers across Delhi, questioning when the Rs 2,500 will be deposited into women’s accounts.