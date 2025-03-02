When will BJP give Delhi’s women Rs 2,500, asks AAP

Stepping up its attack on the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday asked the ruling saffron party when it will give Delhi’s women Rs 2,500 as promised in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, senior AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar accused the BJP of betraying public trust by failing to implement the scheme in its first cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

He said that during the Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured women that if the BJP forms the government, they would receive Rs 2,500 every month as part of Modi’s guarantee.

Attacking the BJP, the AAP MLA said, “The Prime Minister had specifically stated that this scheme would be approved in the very first cabinet meeting of the BJP government. Trusting this guarantee, Delhi’s voters supported the BJP, leading to the formation of its government. But, the BJP has not fulfilled this commitment.”

“Delhi’s newly elected Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has exposed Prime Minister Modi’s first guarantee as nothing more than a ‘jumla’ (hollow promise). AAP hoped that if the cabinet failed to approve the scheme, at least the ongoing Assembly session would address the issue,” he said.

Kumar asserted that women in Delhi are eagerly waiting for clarity on how the BJP planned to implement the Rs 2,500 scheme—what the process would be, how funds would be transferred, and what systems would be put in place.

Referring to the ongoing Assembly session, he stated that instead of discussing real governance issues, the BJP is solely focused on attacking former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“So far, every BJP minister, MLA, and even the Chief Minister has used the Assembly to hurl abuses at Arvind Kejriwal. After 27 years, Delhi has given BJP a chance, and they must now answer when and how Rs 2,500 will be deposited into women’s accounts,” he added.

Kumar said the AAP is committed to ensuring that the BJP delivers on its promises to the people of Delhi.

“If the BJP attempts to silence the Opposition through unconstitutional means, they should remember that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution ensures a crucial role for the opposition in democracy. We will raise this issue in the Assembly on Monday and continue to fight for the rights of Delhi’s people,” he added.