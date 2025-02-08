“We will wait for results”: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Delhi election result trends

As the BJP is leading on majority seats in the Delhi election result trends, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday stated that the BJP is way ahead in the trends but they should wait for the results.

Targeting AAP, Tiwari said that every section of Delhi has turned away from AAP which is a noticeable point in the trends.

Advertisement

“BJP is way ahead in the trends but we will wait for results; I believe that we will have an even better tally than this… Every section of Delhi has turned away from AAP. This can be seen in the trends. Inaction shown by AAP and corruption – are the reasons why they have lost the people’s support…” Tiwari told ANI.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi’s good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal’s bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

“The situation in Delhi–contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more–is a reflection of Kejriwal’s model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected,” he said.

Advertisement

“On the other hand, Modi ji’s model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance,” he added.

Speaking about AAP’s prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

“Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi–these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them,” Virendra Sachdeva said.

BJP has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi Assembly election results, as per the early trends depicted by the Election Commission of India.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Polling for the 70-member Assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.