“We have no expectations from budget”: Congress leader Sandeep Dixit

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit has expressed doubts over the Union Budget 2025, saying that the ruling party have been presenting it for 10-11 years and have done nothing substantial.

Speaking to ANI, Dikshit says, “We have no expectations from the budget. They have been presenting it for 10-11 years and have done nothing substantial. We just need to see how many dimensions they brought to give relaxation to their friends, big capitalists. They may try to lure people through some promises as elections are there in Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday left from North Block for Rashtrapati Bhavan carrying her trademark ‘bahi-khata’, a tablet wrapped in a red-coloured cloth with a golden-coloured national emblem embossed on it. At the President House she presented the Budget to the President and discussed the contours of her proposals.

Union Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran along with other officials were seen accompanying the Finance Minister.

Sitharaman is set to present her record 8th consecutive budget today at 11 am in the Lok Sabha. The budget speech will outline the government’s fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, taxation reforms, and other significant announcements.

On Friday, the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament projected India’s economy to grow between 6.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the next financial year 2025-26.

The survey tabled a day before the union budget, highlights that the country’s economic fundamentals remain strong, supported by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It noted that the government plans to strengthen long-term industrial growth by focusing on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods. These measures aim to enhance productivity, innovation, and global competitiveness.

“The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent,” it said.

The survey noted that food inflation is expected to ease in Q4 FY25 due to the seasonal decline in vegetable prices and the arrival of the Kharif harvest. A good Rabi production is also expected to help keep food prices in check in the first half of FY26. However, adverse weather conditions and rising international agricultural prices pose risks to inflation.