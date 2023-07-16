Water level in Yamuna drops to 205.91m, surrounding areas still waterlogged

The water level in the Yamuna River decreased further on Sunday afternoon and reached 205.91 metres. However, the nearby areas, i.e., Yamuna Bazar, Red Fort, Rajghat, ITO and ring road continue to be waterlogged.

The river continued to flow above the danger mark of 205.33 m. On Saturday evening at around 8 p.m, the water level in Yamuna was 206.87 metres.

Though the water level is continuously decreasing, the four districts of the capital, i.e., North, South East, North East, and Central have been badly affected as a lot of areas are still submerged in water. Traffic is also badly affected due to this.

Since Saturday evening there has again been a downpour in the national capital adding to the troubles for Delhiites.

Delhi Minister Atishi said on Saturday evening “that there was heavy rainfall in Delhi this evening, and the streets were filled with water”. She mentioned that it would take time for the water to recede because the level in drains and the Yamuna was still very high.

“Pumping out the water from the drains and the Yamuna River is not easy right now because they are already filled with floodwater. Tomorrow all the ministers of the Arvind Kejriwal government will be present on the ground to ensure that every problem related to rainfall and flooding can be addressed,” Atishi had tweeted.

The Kejriwal government stated that they had rescued a total of 25,823 persons by Saturday evening, out of which 23,451 were living in relief camps.

The Yamuna River broke a 45-year-old record and reached its highest level at 208.65 meters on Thursday (July 13). On Friday, it was flowing at 208.35 meters. As a result of the flood in Delhi, several low-lying areas have been submerged, and many roads are flooded.