Water crisis: Now, 200 DJB teams will fan out in Delhi to check wastage

In an effort to tackle the ongoing water crisis in the city battling heat wave conditions, Delhi Water Minister Atishi, on Wednesday, ordered the CEO of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) to deploy 200 teams across the city to check wastage of water.

The step is taken by the state government with the intent to initiate a crackdown on the practices that add to the wastage of water such as washing cars with piped water, leaving water tanks overflowing, and use of domestic water supply for construction or any other commercial purpose.

The minister told the water agency to deploy the teams with immediate effect from 8 am on Thursday. She said a fine of ₹2,000 shall be imposed on anyone found wasting water. In case any illegal water connections are found on construction sites or commercial establishments, the teams shall disconnect the same, the minister added.

Advertisement

Communicating with the official of the DJB, the minister pointed out that at a time when Delhi is reeling under an acute heat wave, a shortage of water added to the woes of the residents. She blamed Haryana for the crisis as the neighbouring state is not releasing the share of water due to the city.

Under such circumstances, she said conservation of the natural resources becomes extremely important.

The minister’s communication read: “It has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water.”

Earlier on Tuesday, addressing a press conference, Atishi claimed that the Yamuna water level had fallen after Haryana stopped releasing Delhi’s share of water since the beginning of May. She said as a measure to make water available to those areas where supply is affected, the government has decided to ration the supply under which the areas that get water supply twice a day shall now receive it once a day so that the surplus water could be diverted to the deficient areas.

She urged the people to not waste water by its judicious use.