Wanted criminal nabbed after shootout with Delhi Police in Shalimar Bagh

A wanted criminal, Arvind Kashyap, was apprehended by the Delhi Police following a brief shootout in Shalimar Bagh, a locality in the northwest part of the capital, police said on Monday.

Kashyap, a resident of Daurala village in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district, was found in possession of an illegal firearm, two live cartridges, two empty shells, and a stolen motorcycle, all of which were seized by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-West) Bhisham Singh stated that on Sunday night, the police team acted on intelligence regarding Kashyap’s whereabouts. He was allegedly involved in an armed robbery case.

“While investigating the case, the team analyzed call detail records to trace the suspect. Based on this, they identified and confirmed the suspect’s locations and movements,” the DCP said.

The police were further tipped off that Kashyap was expected to arrive near Ring Road in the Haiderpur Nehar area to meet his associates. Acting on this information, the team laid a trap at the suspected location.

During the operation, the police spotted an individual on a motorcycle approaching the area. When signaled to stop and surrender, the suspect opened fire in an attempt to flee.

“In response to the unprovoked attack, the police team returned fire and managed to apprehend the accused without any injuries,” Singh added.

Upon interrogation, Kashyap confessed to his crimes. He admitted to being a habitual offender with 18 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, including charges of murder, robbery, attempted murder, and violations under the Arms Act.

A fresh case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway, the DCP confirmed.

