‘Voted for development of Delhi’ says AAP MP Swati Maliwal

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal cast her vote for Delhi Assembly elections on Wednesday, urging Delhi residents to participate actively in the democratic process.

After casting her ballot, Maliwal expressed her commitment to the city’s development, stating, “I have cast my vote. I voted for the development of Delhi.”

While talking to IANS she stated, “I would appeal to the people of Delhi to come out in large numbers and vote. We all should make Delhi a better place and ensure the success of fair and democratic elections.”

In addition to her call for voter participation, Maliwal addressed another matter that had sparked controversy ahead of the elections. She spoke out about allegations involving Delhi CM Atishi.

Maliwal referred to accusations made against Atishi’s personal assistant (PA), Pankaj, who was allegedly caught with Rs 5 lakh in cash just a day before the election.

“Last night, a the PA of Delhi CM Atishi was caught with Rs 5 lakh cash. Just a day before the election, how did he arrange so much money?”

Maliwal demanded an investigation by the Delhi Police, stating, “Delhi police should file an FIR, and there should be a proper investigation in this matter. In my understanding, there should be an investigation, and if this is the truth, then strict action should be taken.”

The incident in question occurred just hours before polling began in Delhi’s 70 Assembly constituencies. Delhi Police detained two individuals, Gaurav and Ajit Singh, after the Flying Squad Team (FST) found Rs 5 lakh in cash in their vehicle. According to the District Election Officer (DEO), Gaurav admitted that the money had been handed over by Pankaj, the PA to Atishi, for booth management in Giri Nagar, Kalka Ji Assembly Constituency.

The cash was seized, and the police have launched an investigation into the matter.