Villagers in Hauz Khas demand passage to local cremation ground, highlight civic woes

Residents of Hauz Khas village in South Delhi took to the streets on Friday, demanding a passage to the local cremation ground and resolution of other civic issues under the banner of the ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao’ Yatra—a movement to raise awareness of challenges faced by the rural areas of the city, led by Palam-360 Khap chief, Choudhary Surender Solanki.

The villagers expressed frustration over the difficulties in performing last rites due to the lack of a proper pathway to the cremation ground. They urged the civic authorities to address this issue by providing adequate access.

Solanki stated that the villagers have shown strong support for the ‘Gaon Dehat Bachao’ Yatra, which has already reached over 100 villages across the national capital, seeking solutions for long-standing issues affecting the city’s rural areas and causing residents significant hardship.

The Khap leader alleged that the city’s villages are suffering due to incomplete urbanization, leaving the rural areas without essential amenities. Issues like inadequate sanitation, broken roads, and waterlogged streets continue to impact the quality of life for villagers.