Vijender Gupta urges L-G to enhance accessibility for children with special needs in DDA Sports Complexes

In a move to promote inclusivity and ensure equitable access to sports infrastructure, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, urging the implementation of accessibility measures across all DDA sports complexes for Children and Youth with Special Needs (CWSN).

Recognising the central government’s commitment to empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Bharat—the designated National Sports Federation—the Speaker underscored the urgent need for dedicated, inclusive sports facilities within the national capital.

Gupta emphasized that the absence of inclusive infrastructure not only restricts the potential of CWSN but also discourages their active participation in sports.

Given the high standards and extensive reach of the Delhi Development Authority’s sports complexes, Gupta asserted that these facilities are ideally positioned to lead the change toward inclusivity.

The Speaker has proposed reserving exclusive time slots in all DDA sports complexes specifically for CWSN, and deploying specially trained instructors to support their unique training needs.

He noted that this initiative would help cultivate a supportive and inclusive sporting environment, while also preparing these young athletes to represent the country at international competitions.

Gupta expressed confidence that the concerned authorities will act swiftly and decisively to implement these recommendations, thereby advancing the cause of equal opportunity and reinforcing the values of inclusivity and sportsmanship.