Verma sees AAP conspiracy in reduced water from Punjab

Delhi PWD and Water Minister Parvesh Verma, on Tuesday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government of reducing water supply to Haryana resulting in shortage of water for Delhi from the neighboring state.

Noting that the national capital has been receiving less water from Haryana for the past week, he said the situation has arisen due to an alleged conspiracy between the AAP and its Punjab government.

Advertisement

He alleged that this reduction in water being given to Haryana, which in turn is affecting the supply to Delhi, is being done at the behest of former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to avenge the defeat in the Delhi elections.

Advertisement

Verma condemned the decreased water supply, calling it dirty politics. He said there would be no compromise on the well-being of people of Delhi.

The water that was made available to Delhi through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been witnessing reduction. From May 1 to May 5, a shortage has been recorded in the water supplied to Delhi, the minister claimed.

Verma said on May 1, there was a shortage of 88 cusecs of water, on May 2, it was 119 cusecs, on May 3, it was 71 cusecs, on May 4, it was 55 cusecs less, and on May 5, Delhi received 130 cusecs lesser than the daily value of 980 cusecs.

The water minister expressed concerns over the problem Delhiites have to face in the wake of continuous decrease in water supply during the summers.