The senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s leader Atishi warned on Friday that the Delhi government will be forced to shut all centres administering vaccines to beneficiaries aged 18-44 as the vaccines stock in the city will be over by Saturday.

The AAP MLA called the situation extremely saddening and worrisome condition.

As per the government, nearly 133 sites in Delhi are administering Covishield to people aged 18-44 and on the verge of shut down.

“Delhi government had to shut down nearly 235 sites because of a shortage of vaccines for 18-44 in the past few days. Nearly 661 centres operational in 499 locations for 45+, healthcare/frontline workers,” Atishi said.

She also informed that for beneficiaries above 45, healthcare and frontline workers, Covaxin’s stock is left for less than 1 day, and Covishield’s stock is remaining for 8 days.

“On May 20, only 77,438 vaccines doses were administered. This drastic reduction in the inoculation figure can be attributed to two reasons. One, the increased gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine up to 12-16 weeks. Second, the stock of Covishield is nearing its end for the 18-44 age bracket, and hence quite a few centres have been shutting down,” Atishi added.

She requested the centre to supply vaccines at the earliest to Delhi, especially for the 18-44 segment.

“The young lot has been affected a lot by COVID-19 in the second wave, and have even succumbed to the virus. This is the lot that really wants to get vaccinated at the earliest. It is a humble appeal to the central government to supply vaccines at the earliest to Delhi, especially for the 18-44 segment. If not, from Monday, we will have to temporarily shut down all the centres administering vaccines to 18-44,” the AAP MLA appealed.