Uttarakhand polls: Delhi BJP leaders to oversee election management in 20 Assembly seat

The BJP leaders from the national capital have been assigned to oversee election management in 20 Assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand.

The saffron party leaders from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will be given the responsibility of overseeing the management in the remaining 50 Assembly constituencies of the hill state.

From Delhi, the leaders include the BJP state office-bearers, former mayors, and senior leaders. Senior Delhi leaders Rajesh Bhatia and Yogender Chandolia have been made in-charge and co-in charge of the party leaders from the national capital. Around 60 Delhi BJP leaders have been given the responsibility to oversee the party’s election management in 20 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand.

A Delhi BJP leader, who has been assigned work in Uttarakhand, said, “We are assigned to coordinate with local leaders and ground workers and ensure execution of party strategy.”

It is learned that the leaders have already visited their assigned districts and Assembly seats and have already held introductory meetings with the local leaders.

“We are working as per instructions of the party leadership to coordinate, help the local unit to execute strategies decided,” said a Delhi BJP leader.

A Uttarakhand BJP leader said that workers from Himachal Pradesh and Haryana will be assigned election management of the remaining 50 Assembly seats. “Workers from different states visit poll-bound states to help the local unit in election management and it is not a new thing,” he said.

The BJP has also deployed over 100 leaders from Delhi to oversee the election management in 44 constituencies of Western Uttar Pradesh for the forthcoming Assembly polls. These leaders include Delhi BJP office-bearers and senior leaders.

These 44 Assembly seats are spread in nine districts of Western Uttar Pradesh. Two leaders from Delhi have been made in-charge of one district. Similarly, two leaders have been assigned to oversee election management in one Assembly constituency.

Election for the 70-member Uttarakhand Assembly polls will be held in February- March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa. The BJP has set a target of winning over 60 seats in the next Assembly polls in Uttarakhand. In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the BJP had won 57 seats.