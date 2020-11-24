The health of Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, who was tested positive for coronavirus and is presently receiving treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences-Rishikesh, is stable. A five member team of doctors are monitoring the health of Uttarakhand Governor, who was admitted at AIIMS-Rishikesh on Monday.

AIIMS-Rishikesh issued a health bulletin of Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Tuesday and states that all her tests have been found to be normal. After getting hospitalized, Baby Rani Maurya underwent CT scan, blood and all other necessary tests.

U.B. Mishra, Dean of the Institute Hospital Affairs Professor at AIIMS-Rishikesh said, “The health of the Uttarakhand Governor is stable and she is in normal condition on room air. A team of five specialist doctors from AIIMS are regularly monitoring her health.”