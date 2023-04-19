UP govt reviews law & order ahead of upcoming festivals

To maintain law and order in the state amidst upcoming festivals, senior Uttar Pradesh government officials reviewed the law and order in the state and gave necessary instructions to the district officials.

Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, Director General of Police RK Vishwakarma and Special DG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, held a review meeting with all ADGs (Zone), Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, Police Commissioners, IGs, DIGs, SSP/SP here on Wednesday.

In the meeting held through video conferencing, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad said that in recent years, festivals of all religions have been celebrated in the state amidst an atmosphere of peace and harmony. This has sent out a good message to the whole country.

“Safety of every citizen in the state is the primary responsibility of all of us. We always have to be careful about this responsibility of ours. The month of Ramzan is going on. Eid-ul-Fitr, Akshaya Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti are likely to be celebrated on the same day on coming April 22. In view of the present environment, the police will have to be extra careful,” said Prasad.

He instructed officers to make all necessary efforts, keeping in view the local needs, for every festival to be celebrated in peace and harmony. “Deal sternly with those issuing mischievous statements. Strict action should be taken against the chaotic elements that try to cause harm to the peaceful atmosphere in the state,” he added.

The principal secretary home instructed that all the officers posted in the field should ensure that religious programs, worshipping etc. take place at the designated place only. Under no circumstances should any religious event be held by obstructing the road and traffic. “In the past, we have been able to do this through communication. This year also we have to make the same effort”, he remarked further.

He instructed that no procession/religious procession should be taken out without due permission. Permission should be given only to those religious processions, which are traditional, unnecessary permission should not be given to new events. Principal Secretary Home also told the officers to be vigilant about social media and ensure immediate response to any attempt aimed to spread fake news. A senior officer should do a refutation of rumour/fake news.

In the review meeting, Director General of Police RK Vishwakarma took the details of the preparations made for the upcoming festivals from all the zone/range/district level officers. He said that in order to maintain social harmony between the festival, additional police force should be deployed in sensitive areas. There should be adequate arrangements for the security of religious places. Monitor the situation using drones.

He said that the police force should continuously patrol congested areas. Senior officers should also participate in patrolling. We should keep an eye on every suspicious activity. The usefulness of emergency services like 112 depends on its quick response. In this situation, 24×7 PRV 112 remained active. He said that videography of every important program must be done.

Special DG law and order Prashant Kumar said that the police should be alert and careful for social peace and harmony. In the midst of festivals, some chaotic elements may try to disturb social balance, such people should be dealt with strictly according to the policy of zero tolerance.

The increasing issue of traffic in cities like Varanasi, Ayodhya, Mathura, Gorakhpur and Lucknow was also discussed in the meeting.