Unite to re-elect Kejriwal as CM in Assembly polls in Feb, says Atishi

Addressing her first press conference after being sworn in as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday, Atishi urged AAP leaders to work together to ensure Arvind Kejriwal is re-elected as the Delhi CM in the upcoming Assembly polls in February.

Expressing gratitude to Kejriwal, Atishi thanked him for entrusting her with the significant responsibility of caring for the city’s residents.

She said that over the next four months, she will strive to complete all stalled works in the city, stressing that now that the AAP chief is out of jail, she will work under his guidance to resolve long-pending issues.

Advertisement

Atishi said that Kejriwal had set an example of morality and honesty in politics by demonstrating that the court’s decision was not enough for him and that he would not sit on the Chief Minister’s chair until the people’s court delivered a verdict in his favour.

She added that despite taking oath as the CM, it is a very emotional moment for her and everyone, as Arvind Kejriwal is no longer the Delhi CM.

Atishi stressed that Kejriwal is the person who has completely transformed the city in the past ten years by improving the lives of common people and truly understanding their problems.

She said that Kejriwal not only recognised the daily struggles being faced by commoners in running their households but also reshaped the future of students pursuing education in the city’s government schools. Besides, he also ensured that the poor have access to the best medical care without financial worries, she added.

She alleged that as a part of the conspiracy, the BJP levelled false allegations against Kejriwal by framing him in fabricated cases, which resulted in his six-month imprisonment. This is why Kejriwal is not the CM at present, she claimed.

She said Kejriwal was granted bail under circumstances where obtaining bail is nearly impossible.

Atishi urged the people of the city to work together to bring Kejriwal back as CM, reminding them that if he is not re-elected as the CM in the Delhi Assembly polls, they would be deprived of free electricity as the BJP would conspire to stop it.

The Delhi CM further claimed that the state government schools transformed by Arvind Kejriwal would revert to their previous sorry state and that free medical treatment in hospitals and free bus travel for women would cease to exist.