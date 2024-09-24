Unfortunate that Atishi not calling cabinet meeting to take works forward, rather blaming officials : Sachdeva

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday took a jibe at Delhi CM Atishi, saying that even though her government has completed four days, people are unable to understand when it will work. He alleged that since four days, she has only put up spectacles, but the work done by the government is ‘zero,’.

He pointed out that cabinet meetings are very important in the work of any government, and claimed that there has been no cabinet meeting in Delhi for more than 6 months, and it was but only expected that the new CM would call for a meeting of her ministers to take forward the pending work. But she is not concerned about it, the BJP leader alleged.

“It is unfortunate that instead of calling a cabinet meeting and taking government work forward, Ms Atishi is busy blaming the officials in her old style,” Sachdeva claimed. He further said she did a parikrama of Arvind Kejriwal’s house, and on Sunday, the CM reached the Janata Adalat at Jantar Mantar, where she did not even get a chance to speak.

Advertisement

The BJP leader also criticized her for getting two chairs placed in the CM office on Monday, saying that she has shocked everyone on Tuesday outside Hanuman temple by announcing to take forward the vision of the Kejriwal government, which the BJP leader alleged is knowingly synonymous with corruption.