Unable to cope with illness differently abled man self-immolates

Troubled by his long illness, a differently-abled man committed suicide by setting himself on fire in Madangir area of South Delhi, on Monday. The deceased’s 12-years-old son was present in the house, when he committed suicide, while his wife had gone out to get some household items.

On receiving the information about the incident, a police team reached the spot and immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

A case was registered at the Sangam Vihar police station and investigation has been initiated. The police are interrogating the family members to ascertain the truth behind this extreme step.

According to a police source, the deceased has been identified as Madan. He is survived by a specially-abled wife, Poonam and a son. The family members claimed the victim was suffering from Tuberculosis for a long time and was undergoing treatment. However, he was not getting any relief, even after prolonged medication.

On Monday, when Poonam went out to the market to get some household items, Madan poured flammable liquid over himself and set fire in front of his son. His son called his neighbors for help, who informed the police.

Later, he was taken to the hospital, where he died during the treatment.

Further probe in the matter is still on.