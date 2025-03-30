Two youths killed, two injured in Naraina car crash

In a grisly incident, two youths travelling in a car were killed while two others injured in the Naraina area, South-West Delhi, authorities said on Sunday.

According to police officials, they received information about the accident at around 02:45 am at the Naraina police station. Acting upon the information, a team of cops was rushed to the scene of crime.

During a preliminary inquiry, the cops found that a Ciaz car hit a tree on its way, an official said.

Soon after, all four injured were rushed to a nearest hospital where despite medical treatment, two of them succumbed to the injuries they sustained in the accident.

The deceased are identified as Yash Verma, 21 and Lakshit Negi, 22, both residents of Hari nagar.

The other two injured, who are undergoing treatment at the hospital, are identified as Yash Gupta, 22, and Himashu, 23, residents of the Hari Nagar area.

The officials are investigating the case further, the police said.