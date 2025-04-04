Two weeks of protest pays off as AUD revokes suspension of MA student

After two weeks of protest that included a 76-hour sit-in, the suspension of a final year student on MA Global studies was revoked by B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) administration, the protesting students said on Friday.

As per the student outfit, AISA, the suspension was issued on March 21 for criticizing the speech made by the VC on the Republic day, which contained communal and casteist remarks.

The final year student, Mantasha Irfan, also an AISA activist, had to face multiple proctoral committee meetings before the decision to suspend her was revoked at noon today.

The controversy arose as in her Republic-Day speech, Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather claimed that the controversy surrounding Ram Janambhoomi lasted for 525 years and that Dr BR Ambedkar should have been considered a national leader, but his community ‘miniaturised’ his status to that of their leader.

The controversy surrounding the suspension stems from allegations against MA Global Studies student Mantasha for using ‘derogatory and disrespectful language’ for Lather.

According to the university’s proctorial board, the student violated the institution’s code of discipline by circulating ‘critical remarks’ about the Vice Chancellor via the university’s official email system on January 28. Following an internal investigation, a disciplinary committee found the student guilty, resulting in a suspension order on March 21, barring Mantasha from campus for the 2025 winter semester.