Two sharpshooters of ‘Bawania’ gang arrested with country-made pistols

Amid the ongoing efforts to curb organised crime in the city, the crime branch unit of the Delhi Police apprehended two sharpshooters of the Neeraj Bawania gang and seized three country-made pistols from their possession.

Acting on a tip-off, the police nabbed Rakesh and Akhil while they were about to execute a well-planned crime in the Chanakya Palace area of Uttam Nagar, West Delhi, an official said.

The cops have also dismantled an illegal arms racket with their arrest, he added.

An official said during interrogation, they revealed that Akhil was involved in a recent robbery case in the Raj Park area, where he and his associates robbed a businessman of scooty at gunpoint.

The duo had procured illegal weapons to settle personal scores and eliminate Akhil’s rivals, with whom he has a longstanding enmity. The stolen scooty and recovered weapons were intended to be used in the execution of this murder plot, he said.

Akhil is a well-known associate of the Neeraj Bawania Gang and was involved in 12 cases, including murder, robbery, assault on public servants, and Arms Act violations. He was previously lodged in Tihar Jail and during this time, he became closely associated with Neeraj Bawania and his gang members, including Naveen.

Similarly, Rakesh has a criminal history of violent crimes, including murder, robbery, extortion, and illegal possession of firearms. He once ran a furniture shop in MangolPuri but turned to crime for personal revenge and financial gain.