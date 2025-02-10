Two minor apprehended for alleged cow slaughter

The Delhi Police on Monday claimed to have apprehended two minors for their alleged involvement in cow slaughter near signature bridge in the New Usmanpur area of north east Delhi.

According to police, on Monday morning at around 8:20 am, a PCR call was received wherein the caller alleged that some people were involved in slaughtering cows near Signature Bridge.

On reaching the spot, the police found two minors, involved in the slaughtering, who were later apprehended; an official said, adding that carcasses of two dead cows, slaughtering tools, injections, medicines meant for animals and a car used for the transpiration of beef were recovered from the spot.

Based on this, a case under relevant sections of BNS and section 11 of Prevention of Animals against cruelty (PCA) act was registered at New Usmanpur police station.

The cops have launched an investigation into the matter to unearth their associates and to trace the origin of the carcasses.