Two men end lives by drowning in Yamuna in separate incidents; bodies found

In two strikingly similar cases, two men ended their lives by jumping into the Yamuna River in different areas of East Delhi within a few hours of gap, police said on Friday.

In the first incident in Delhi’s Shahdara area, teams of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) and East Delhi Boat Club fished out the body of a man, who was later identified as 46-year-old Vicky Kapoor, a resident of Krishna Nagar in East Delhi, at around 3 am on Friday.

The police said Kapoor allegedly decided to end his life due to family issues.

“His body was handed over to Kotwali police station as the water area is not under the jurisdiction of Shahdara district,” a police officer said.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old man named Sameer jumped into the river at 6.40 am in the Yamuna Khadar area of Mayur Vihar. “The Boat Club team reached the spot and recovered the body within 20 minutes. It has been handed over to the Mayur Vihar police station. The post-mortem of the body will be conducted soon,” a police officer said.

It came out that Sameer is a resident of the Mandawali area in East Delhi, said a senior officer.