Two juveniles, woman held for boutique heist of Rs 2 crore in South Delhi

Two juveniles and a woman were arrested for robbing a boutique of expensive bridal wear worth over Rs 2 crore after tying the guard with the chair, the police said on Tuesday.

One of the minor boys was a former employee of the boutique who used his knowledge of the interiors to execute the crime.

According to the cops, a theft-related call was received on March 1 at the Fatehpur Beri police station from a boutique. The caller, working as a security guard of the boutique, told the cops that at around 11:15 pm, a woman, along with two individuals, approached him introducing herself as a relative of the owner. After gaining his confidence, they entered the premises of the shop on the pretext of using the washroom.”

Meanwhile, getting a chance, the intruders tied his hands and legs and looted the showroom, taking away around 50 designer pieces of clothes along with security systems such as DVR, desktop and other articles.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Achin Garg stated that the cops followed the route of the van that was last located in Mangolpuri. After this, the team searched the area on foot and the van was found parked in a street which was tempered with cello tapes to hide the identity of the vehicle.

When the owner was interrogated, he disclosed that his classmate, a minor, had borrowed the vehicle from him and returned it the next day. Following this disclosure, the police nabbed the minor, who confessed to his involvement in the crime. The stolen items were also recovered from his possession, Garg added.

At his instance, his associates, who worked as a sales boy in the same showroom and his female friend, were apprehended. They admitted their involvement in the heist revealing that he knew the cost of the clothes and to earn quick money to live a lavish life, he along with his associate and female friend hatched the theft, the official mentioned.