Two, including woman, held for drug peddling; illicit liquor recovered

Delhi Police held two people, including a woman, for their alleged involvement in drug peddling, they said on Sunday.

The police said they have recovered over 1.17 kilograms of ganja and 54 quarters of illicit liquor from their possession.

“In a significant operation against drug trafficking, the Delhi Police’s North-West District teams from the Narcotics Wing and Police Station Shalimar Bagh arrested two individuals involved in drug peddling,” Bhisham Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said.

He added that the accused, identified as Ansuddin Ali, 45, from Jahangir Puri, and Asha, 22, from Dharna Camp, Haiderpur Village, had 1.17583 kg of ganja and 54 quarters of illicit liquor in their possession.

The team received a tip-off, on which they strategically positioned themselves in the mentioned area. On Saturday, cops got their hands on Ali, with 19.83 grams of ganja and 54 quarters concealed in his possession. Asha was nabbed by the police on Friday from Dharna Camp in Haiderpur, with 1.156 kg of ganja on her, the DCP mentioned.

The senior officer further stated that both the arrested individuals had been engaged in drug peddling for several years, selling contraband substances to various clients on demand.

“They started crime to earn easy money,” he said, adding that the two were “habitual and active criminals,” previously involved in five cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.



A case was subsequently registered at Shalimar Bagh police station against Asha and Ali, at the Jahangir Puri police station under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.



Singh mentioned that, during the sustained interrogation of the duo, they confessed their involvement in the illegal trade for several years.

“They revealed that they used to roam in the area in search of potential customers. The woman used to collect ganja and alcohol from different locations across Delhi and supplied it to their clients on demand,” the police said.



The investigation is ongoing, with efforts to uncover their wider network and trace any other individuals involved in related narcotic cases.