Two four-story academic blocks in Seemapuri dedicated to schoolchildren

The Delhi government has constructed two new four-story school academic blocks at the Vishwamitra Sarvodaya Vidyalaya located in the narrow lanes of North East Delhi’s Seemapuri, the Delhi government said on Tuesday.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi and Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel inaugurated these state-of-the-art buildings and dedicated them to the children of the school and the nearby area.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Atishi called on the parents of the students to take a round of the school to see the library, the facilities, and the classrooms where their children would study as it would make them feel good the way she felt at the moment.

She said earlier, there was a small building consisting of just 20 rooms in the school. With the addition of the two blocks with four floors, it will not only have 76 new rooms but also boasts six laboratories for physics, chemistry, or biology.

Atishi further informed that it has also been decided that with such excellent labs, the science stream would be started for girls as well in the morning shift, which was earlier in the boys’ school only.

She pointed out that a lift has been installed for children so they can easily reach the third floor.

She said she was aware of how densely populated the area of Old Seemapuri or Dilshad Garden was and the pressure on the government schools. “Since there was a shortage of rooms, 60 children had to sit in each classroom in our Vishwamitra School. But I am happy that today, after the inauguration of these two new buildings, the student-classroom ratio has come down from 60 to 40, that is, it has become equal to any private school,” Atishi added.

The senior AAP leader said in the Arvind Kejriwal Government, ministers, MLAs and senior officers do not go on foreign tours, but the government schoolteachers and government school principals are sent on such tours so that they can see the best schools in the world and make the schools here better and world-class.

“Thousands of principals, vice-principals, heads of school of Delhi government have come back after taking training from IIM Ahmedabad and also witnessing schools abroad and are making our schools excellent,” she added.

She claimed that the statistics show how at one time the children of government schools were not able to clear the 12th class exams, and for the last seven years, the results of the government schools in Delhi are better than private schools.

“Today, children studying in the Delhi government schools are clearing IIT and NEET exams. This year itself, 1,400 children, studying in Delhi government schools, have cleared JEE and NEET exams and have taken admission in big engineering and medical colleges of the country,” Atishi said.