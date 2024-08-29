Two die of suicide in separate incidents in city

Two youths ended their lives by committing suicide in the national capital in separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

In the first incident, 44-year-old Sunil Kumar hanged himself from a tree in the Punjabi Bagh area of West Delhi.

The police stated that they received information about a man hanging from a tree. The police reached the spot and brought down the body and sent it for postmortem.

Police said that Kumar was unemployed for about four months and was not getting any response from recruiters. He was in depression due to this and he allegedly hanged himself. The family members of the deceased had filed a missing report on August 22, police stated.

Meanwhile in another incident, a 26-year-old committed suicide in the Fatehpur Beri area, the police said.

A PCR call was received from the area about a person who died of hanging from a ceiling fan. The deceased, identified as Akhilesh, hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh and used to work as a delivery boy for gas cylinders.

The neighbours said that Akhilesh locked himself in the room and when they knocked, no response was received. They broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling fan.

The cops said that they inspected the crime scene but no suicide note was found. Later the body was shifted for postmortem and proceedings under section 194 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were going on.