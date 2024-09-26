Two bike-borne thieves held after exchange of fire with cops in West Delhi’s Khyala

Two bike-borne thieves, who used to snatch gold ornaments ,were arrested after an exchange of fire with the police team in West Delhi’s Khyala area, the police said here on Thursday. The suspects identified as Vikas and Ramesh suffered bullet injuries during the shootout, it added.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) west, Vichitra Veer, “Incidents of robbery were reported in last few days in the morning hours and late night hours across various police stations of the district, in which gold ornaments were snatched by two bikers by using force or by putting the complainant in the fear of harm by a dagger”. Based on these complaints, multiple police teams including personnel dressed in civil clothes were deployed in the district to check suspicious bikers, he added.

On Thursday morning, one such bike was asked to stop in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, however, when they tried to run away, a police team on bikes chased them. The suspected bike was overtaken by the police and they were signaled to stop near Khyala, said the DCP. The official added that the bikers took out arms and started firing on the police team and in defence the team also fired in which both sustained bullet injuries.

Both the injured suspects were taken to hospital and they later admitted to their involvement in the theft cases. The police are further verifying their confession.