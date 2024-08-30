Trio posing as police officers with fake ID cards arrested in Delhi

Three people were arrested for posing as fake police officers with forged identity cards and a modified vehicle resembling a police vehicle, the police said on Friday.

According to the police, on August 28, at around 2:30 pm, three individuals parked a white SUV car in front of the Domestic Airport police station. The car with “POLICE” written on its front and rear windscreen was equipped with a blinker light, and police siren, it added.

The accused identified themselves as Mozzam Ali Khan Afridi, personal secretary to the deputy commissioner PHQ, Sajjan Kumar, and Manish Vashisth, both drivers of the deputy commissioner, and produced identity cards from the Divisional Commissioner’s Office.

The IDs produced by the trio were found to be forged. The vehicle, which had been modified to resemble a police car, also raised suspicions among the cops.

They were later arrested and a case under sections 204, 318, 336, 340/3(5) of BNS was registered against them at the police station Domestic Airport. following this, the police launched an investigation into the matter.

The cops are also probing the extent of the trio’s activities and whether they have been involved in similar activities elsewhere.