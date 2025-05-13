Traffic cops nab armed snatchers in brave act

In a courageous act, Sub-Inspector Sanjeev and Constable Rahul Nain, both unarmed, chased down two armed snatchers who had snatched a chain in East Delhi’s Shahdara area and were attempting to flee while about to open fire on the officers.

The incident occurred on Monday after Shiva Thakur, a local resident, alerted SI Sanjeev and Constable Nain deployed at Chintamani Chowk. The cops signaled the robbers to stop. However, they tried to flee but were courageously stopped by the duo, said Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic Zone 1) Monika Bhardwaj.

She added that the snatchers, identified as Imran (26) and Warees (35), attempted to open fire on the unarmed officers but were overpowered before they could do so.

The Additional DCP mentioned that SI Sanjeev had previously been commended on many occasions for displaying exemplary bravery.

From the scene, the cops recovered a motorcycle used in the crime along with two loaded pistols. Moreover, the three stolen gold chains were also recovered.

A preliminary inquiry reveals that accused Warees was involved in 36 previous criminal cases while the background of Imran is under verification.