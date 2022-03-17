Toll tax collection on CHD-Shimla highway: HC issues notice to NHAI

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Thursday issued notice to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on collection of toll tax at Sanwara in Solan district on Chandigarh-Shimla highway and time period required for completion of construction work on Solan-Parwanoo section.

The Court has also directed the NHAI to give details of the amenities and beautification along the highway.

A division dench comprising the Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a public interest litigation filed by one Adit Singal, alleging that the establishment of the Toll Plaza at Sanwara is illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

He has alleged that as per rules no Toll Plaza can be established in the same section within a distance of 60 kms whereas another Toll Plazas are situated in Chandimandir, Panchkula district and at Parwanoo in Solan district within 60 kms from the Sanwara Toll Plaza. Besides, the completion certificate stating completion of 95 per cent work has been wrongly issued in favour of M/s G R Infraprojects by the NHAI.

The toll is being levied before completion of construction work and major part of the construction work of flyover and its underpass at Kumarhatti, Saproon and Timber Trail Resort at Parwanoo are not complete and will take months or may be a year or more to be completed.

The petitioner has alleged that the public is compelled to pay toll for incomplete facilities that too at exorbitant rates.

The petitioner had urged the court to issue directions to forbear the respondents from collecting toll fee at its Toll Plaza at Sanwara. He has also prayed to quash the contract, construction completion certificate issued to GR Infraprojects by the NHAI and also to quash the notification fixing the toll charges payable by the vehicles crossing through Toll Plaza.

The court has posted the matter for hearing on 2 April.