TN govt inoculates 16.32 lakh people in 8th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp

As part of the state’s eighth mega vaccination event, 16.32 lakh people were immunised against Covid-19, according to the Tamil Nadu Health Department.

Ma Subramanian, the state’s minister of health, told IANS: “On Sunday, we vaccinated a total of 16,32,498 persons. The heavy rains dampened spirits a little, but nurses carried out door-to-door vaccines in an attempt to inoculate as many people as possible as soon as possible. We must remain vigilant since the pandemic is hazardous and can be lethal if immunizations are not received in a timely manner.”

The Minister said that 75 lakh people are due for the second dose and that nurses will be reaching the doorsteps to inoculate them.

Vaccinations took place in 50,000 centres spread across the state.

According to the health department, 5,44,809 of the 16,32,498 persons received their first dose, while 10,87,669 received their second.

On September 12, 28.91 lakh persons were inoculated in the first vaccination camp, followed by 16.43 lakh in the second, 25.04 lakh in the third, 17.04 lakh in the fourth, 22.85 lakh in the fifth, 23.27 lakh in the sixth, and 17.20 lakh in the seventh.

The state is running a frantic door-to-door immunisation campaign, with the goal of vaccinating 1.04 lakh people who have yet to receive their first dose.

