National President of Mahila Morcha (BJP Woman’s wing) and Coimbatore MLA, Vanathi Srinivasan, has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed investigation into the diversion of vaccines to private hospitals in her city.

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore on Tuesday, the senior leader said that the BJP cadres who are working at the grassroots level have informed her that vaccines supplied by the central government are being diverted to private hospitals in Coimbatore.

The BJP leader demanded a detailed investigation into the charges leveled.

She said that according to her information, the central government has allocated adequate vaccines to the district and called upon the state government to conduct an investigation as to where the vaccines have gone.

She was referring to the shortage of vaccines in many parts of the Coimbatore district and people having to return home without inoculating after standing in overnight queues.

The BJP leader on the controversy regarding the ‘Kongu Nadu’ issue said that the party is not for bifurcating the state. She, however, added that the party will have a detailed look into what the state government was doing for the betterment of the lives of the people of western Tamil Nadu.

Vanathi Srinivasan also said that the central government would release details regarding the alleged snooping by the Pegasus spyware.

Srinivasan had won the Coimbatore South assembly seat in the 2021 elections defeating superstar-turned-politician and president of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan, by a margin of 1,728 votes.