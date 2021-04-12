A 45-year-old farmer has been mauled to death by a tiger inside the buffer forests of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Tikunia area.

The farmer, Om Prakash, is the fifth person to be killed by a tiger in the forest in six months.

Anil Patel, divisional forest officer, said that villagers had been warned last week not to enter the forest as camera traps had captured images of a tigress with cubs in the area. Pugmarks had also confirmed the presence of an adult tiger in the area.

“The villagers even tried to overpower our staff that tried to prevent them from going into the forest area. Thereafter, we asked them to give us in writing that they will be entering at their own risk,” the DFO said.

In the case of Om Prakash, the tiger did not feed upon the body which suggests that it is not a man-eater. The attack took place in the forest, which is the tiger’s territory, said the officials

The farmer’s body was found on Sunday.