Three held for stealing Metro cables on Pink line

The Metro unit of the Delhi Police has apprehended three people for stealing the cable from the Metro premises on the Pink line, it said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) Hareshwar V Swami said a theft of copper cables from the tracks between the Majlis Park and Azadpur stations was reported on February 3 by the DMRC regarding that led to the disruption of the services on the line.

Swami said through meticulous analysis of CCTV footage, a team of the police identified the accused, tracked down the vehicle used in transporting the cables, and apprehended them. Thus the stolen cable was recovered from them.

Since the cables carry no electricity and are highly valuable due to the copper content and to steel, they used heaps of debris to access the metro tracks and cut through the barbed wire to steal them.

During interrogation, the culprits confessed to their involvement in multiple cable thefts, including an incident near Dwarka Metro Station. All three accused are illiterate, addicted to liquor and in order to earn money, they steal the cables.