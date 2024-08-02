Three dead, four injured in building collapses in North-west Delhi

A woman among three people were killed while four others injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in North-West Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on Friday.

According to Delhi Fire Services, A house collapse call was received from the Jahangir Puri area at around 12:50 pm. Based on the information, five tenders were rushed to the spot for the rescue operations, it added.

DFS officials stated that till now, three people have died while four others, including three men and one woman, were admitted to BJB hospital.

The rescue operation concluded at around 7 pm, added DFS officials.

According to police officials, the building was used as a garment factory while some repair work was also going on, which could have led to the collapse. However, the real cause of the collapse would be known after investigation.

The incident came amid heavy rainfall in Delhi causing widespread damage and disruptions. Till Thursday, rain led to 27 building collapses, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. Till midnight, the Delhi Police received 26 calls related to building collapses, with one more reported by 7 am on Thursday. The fatalities included one person in the Subzi Mandi area, with three more injured in Shastri Park and Defence Colony.