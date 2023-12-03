Three children burnt alive as hut catches fire in Firozabad, parents critical

In a tragic incident, three infants were burnt alive while their parents were critically injured in an accidental fire in their hut in the Jasrana area here late Saturday night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Ranvijay Singh informed that two children died on the spot while another succumbed to burns in the hospital while their parents were admitted to the hospital in critical condition after the hut they were living in Dera Banjara village caught fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Shakeel, 30, had got a house under the Prime Minister’s Awas Scheme in village Kharid Dera Banjara under the Jasrana area police station, which was under construction. He lived in a hut nearby with three of his children and wife.

Advertisement

He was sleeping in the hut with his family at around 11 pm on Saturday when suddenly the hut caught fire. The fire engulfed the hut and two children before the family could understand what was happening. Four-year-old son Anish and one-year-old daughter Reshma burnt to death on the spot. His 6-year-old daughter Saamana succumbed to her injuries later in the hospital.

Both Shakeel and his wife, Nemzadi, were rushed to the hospital in Agra where their condition is said to be critical.