Thousands gather in Matiala to honour late rural leader and salute armed forces

Thousands of villagers and farmers gathered on Sunday at Matiala village in South West Delhi to participate in a grand ‘Yagya’ organized in memory of the late rural leader Chaudhary Dayanand Pradhan and to honour the bravery and valour of the country’s armed forces.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from various social groups and 260 Khap Panchayats from across the country, especially the northwestern region. It was organized under the leadership of Chaudhary Surender Solanki, chief of the Sakal Panchayat Palam 360.

Solanki informed that Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also participated in the event, which began on Saturday evening.

Several other dignitaries, including Delhi Ministers Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Sirsa, and Kapil Mishra, as well as Members of Parliament Ramvir Bidhuri, Swati Maliwal, and Kiran Choudhary, attended the Yagya held on Sunday.

According to the Khap chief, CM Saini emphasized that Khaps are an integral part of the country’s heritage. He praised the late Chaudhary Dayanand Pradhan of Matiala for his significant contributions to community development and the Panchayati system.

Solanki also stated that the Haryana CM acknowledged the role of the Palam 360 Khap and rural leadership in strengthening the BJP’s presence in Delhi.

The entire program reflected a deep sense of community, unity, and patriotism.

Solanki added that the entire rural belt and farming community salutes the valour of the armed forces and will always stand in solidarity with the nation’s soldiers.