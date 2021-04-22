For the third day in a row, the hospitals in Delhi are in panic after their oxygen supply plummeted to the point that only a few hours of Oxygen is left for thousands of Covid-19 patients admitted to them.

Official sources informed that the Holy Family hospital has only two hours of supply remains with them. Similarly, government-run Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, BLK Hospital and Max Hospital, Patparganj have less than 4 hours of supply remains.

Shree Balaji Action hospital has less than 5 hours of Oxygen supply, while DU and Burari Hospital are left with 6 and 7 hours of Oxygen respectively.

The worsening Covid-19 situation has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many states are reporting a shortage in essential medical supplies.

However, the Delhi government has pointed that a few states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are not allowing the supply to reach Delhi but redirecting to their own districts.

Earlier in the day, Apollo hospitals chief Dr Sangita Reddy had alleged that an oxygen tanker from the hospital which went for a refill to a plant in Faridabad was not allowed to enter there by Haryana police.

“As I tweet, an oxygen tanker is outside the gate of Air Liquide Panipat plant at IOCL and he is not being allowed inside. Haryana police are stopping it & not letting the oxygen out of Haryana. Need urgent intervention,” she had tweeted.