‘This time, it’s a vote for Viksit Delhi’: BJP leaders exude confidence after casting vote

Casting his vote in the early hours, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva expressed confidence of forming a ‘Double-engine’ government in the national capital as people were going to vote for a ‘Viksit Delhi’ (a developed Delhi).

Speaking to a news agency after casting his vote, Sachdeva accused the AAP of resorting to hooliganism and adopting wrong ways to influence polls which, he said, reflects that they have already conceded that they were not going to win the elections.

He alleged that an associate of Delhi CM Atishi was intercepted last night with Rs 5 lakh while the man who was driving him around was found to be working in the Delhi government’s Education Department.

Such incidents, he said, reflect on how the AAP’s Delhi government is resorting to wrong ways to influence the polls.

Stating that in the morning, he learned about AAP’s Sangam Vihar candidate being booked for allegedly harassing a woman, he pointed out that the public was well aware of the goings-on in the poll-bound state.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who also ventured out to cast his vote in the morning hours, contended that it was not just an election but a chance to restore Delhi to its prestine glory and develop it into a wonderful national capital.

Citing several problems confronting the city, he said many things need to be done to improve the situation.

Speaking to a news agency after casting his vote, Puri alleged that the AAP government neither allowed well-meaning Central schemes to be implemented in Delhi nor did they do anything towards cleaning of Yamuna. He, however, was confident that this time around, the BJP would form its government after the results are out and when Delhi’s development would move forward.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the BJP candidate for the Rajouri Garden seat, said the entire capital is celebrating the polling like a festival.