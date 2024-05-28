Temperature in Delhi almost touches 50-degrees C mark

There has been no respite from the scorching heat for the national capital on Tuesday as residents of the city continued to face extreme weather under ‘severe’ heat wave conditions in several areas.

The day was said to be the hottest so far in the season for the city as three stations clocked maximum temperature above 49 degrees C.

The maximum temperature in the city almost touched 50 degrees C in two areas, Mungeshpur and Narela, with the mercury reading 49.9 degrees C and Najafgarh recording 49.8 degrees C, respectively, nine points above season’s normal.

There were other areas that recorded the maximum temperature above 48 degrees C, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The sky was mainly clear during the day, while the presence of strong surface winds was also felt at some places.

People had to face the scorching heat enough to make them uncomfortable, especially those who were out on the roads on foot and travelling on two-wheelers during the peak hours.

Many people were seen taking refuge under trees and bus stops while others gathered at hawkers selling cold drinks or cold offerings to eat that would provide some relief from the blatant heat.

However, the minimum temperature during the morning hours on Tuesday was 27.4 degrees C, which was lesser as compared to Monday’s 31 degrees C.

Relative humidity recorded during the evening was 17 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather agency forecast a likelihood of heat wave conditions in the city on Wednesday, with maximum and minimum temperatures to hover at 28 and 46 degrees C, respectively.

Warning of the impact of the extreme weather with high temperature, the IMD said there is an increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work.

The department also expressed concerns over the health of vulnerable people, including infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases, and suggested avoiding heat exposure and dehydration.

Experts advised the residents to drink sufficient water, even if they are not thirsty, and also use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), homemade drinks like lassi, Torani (rice water), lemon water, and buttermilk, etc. to keep oneself hydrated.

People were seen using umbrellas, caps, and sunglasses to somehow protect themselves from the blatant heat during the peak hours, while many cancelled their outings due to the extreme weather.