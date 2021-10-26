Temperature falls in several parts of Odisha

With the southeast monsoon retreating from the State, the temperature has begun to fall in several parts of Odisha with the mercury plummeting below 20 degrees Celsius in thirteen places of the State since the past 24 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Bhubaneswar regional centre said on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 13 degrees Celsius at Daringbadi, making it the coldest town in the State. The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded the minimum temperature of 21.2 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

The places that recorded below 20 degrees Celsius are Daringbadi (13), Phulbani (16), Titilagarh (17), Similiguda and Keonjhargarh, Bhawanipatna (17.4), Sonepur (17.8), Koraput and Nuapada (18), Angul(19), Hirakud (19.5), Jharsuguda (19.6), Mahispat (19.8).

There will be a gradual fall in temperature in interior parts of Odisha for the coming days and the weather is likely to remain dry during the period, the IMD Bhubaneswar centre added.