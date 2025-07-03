Teenager stripped, stabbed to death by eight, including juveniles; six held

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by eight assailants, including four juveniles, who took turns to stab him and dumped his naked body into a canal in outer north Delhi’s Haiderpur, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

The deceased, a resident of Jeevan Park in Siraspur, was abducted, stripped, and then stabbed to death by the group of accused in a premeditated revenge attack.

Advertisement

The body of the minor was found with his intestine protruding from the right side of the abdomen, multiple stab wounds, and a white scarf tied around his neck near the Munak Canal.

Advertisement

“A PCR call was received around 3:10 pm about a body lying near a Delhi Jal Board water treatment plant. A police team subsequently got the partially decomposed body identified,” a senior officer mentioned, adding, “Based on initial findings, a case was registered, and multiple teams were formed to identify and arrest the accused.”

While probing the case, the police, with the leads gathered using technical surveillance, nabbed two prime suspects, Krishna (19) and a juvenile, a resident of the same locality as the deceased.

It further came out that Krishna was assaulted last year by two local criminals, Monu and Sonu. It was suspected that the deceased had tipped them off in this matter acting as an informer.

“He held a grudge and, along with his associates, plotted the killing for weeks,” the officer further mentioned.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Krishna and seven others, four juveniles among them, intercepted the victim near the Veer Chowk bazaar, abducted him in front of his friends, and took him to the canal.

“There, they gagged him with a scarf, stripped him, threw away his clothes, and each one of them took turns stabbing him before dumping the body in the water,” the officer added.

With other details gathered in this matter, the cops arrested Ashmit (18) and three more juveniles for their involvement in murdering the teenager.

Later, the motorcycle used in the crime was also confiscated from their possession, the officer said.

A manhunt is ongoing to nab two more suspects, Monu and Mohit, who are currently at large and are believed to have fled to Haridwar.

A team of cops has been sent to Uttarakhand to trace them, and further investigation into this case is ongoing, the officer said.