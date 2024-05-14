Tea production plummets in Assam &West Bengal due to adverse weather, prices remain unaffected

Tea production in key regions like Assam and West Bengal has sharply declined, as reported by the Tea Board of India.

Assam saw a significant 40 per cent decrease, while West Bengal experienced a notable 23 per cent dip compared to last year up to March 2024.

The drop in production is attributed to adverse weather conditions, with regions facing low rainfall and high temperatures.

Advertisement

This has led to widespread wilting of tea bushes, raising concerns of further crop loss in the upcoming months.

Experts fear that without timely and sufficient rainfall, crop losses could exceed 50 per cent in the near future.

Compared to normal rainfall levels, districts have experienced reductions ranging from 2 per cent to a staggering 76per cent. The timing of this decline couldn’t be worse for the industry, coinciding with the crucial first flush and second flush seasons known for producing high-quality teas.

The industry faces additional challenges as tea prices haven’t risen despite the significant drop in production. While there has been a slight improvement in average prices at All India Auctions recently, weekly average prices have decreased by Rs 6 to Rs 33 since the beginning of the year.

This contrasts sharply with the situation in 2020, when COVID-19 closures led to a surge in tea prices. In response, the Tea Association of India has welcomed recent notifications and actions by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure compliance in tea production.

Regulatory bodies are working to streamline food safety regulations, evident from recent directives to industry stakeholders. Despite concerns about production impact, stakeholders are committed to overcoming challenges and ensuring the availability of safe teas nationwide.