Tankers with GPS to quench thirst of parched remote areas: Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday appreciated the work done by the Delhi government in the past two months, stating that efforts of the chief minister and water minister have led to an improvement in the national capital’s drinking water supply situation.

In this context, he hit out at AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj for his criticism of Delhi government’s move to deploy 1,111 GPS-enabled water tankers. The BJP leader said soon after losing the elections, he had declared himself an unemployed leader and alleged that he was in a state of frustration and completely incapable of raising real issues concerning Delhi.

Advertisement

Sachdeva stated that since the BJP government took charge during the summer, there wasn’t enough time for detailed planning, hence using water tankers was essential this year but efforts will be made to ensure piped water reaches every home.

Advertisement

The Delhi BJP chief further said the GPS-equipped water tankers would help supply water to the remote areas of the city facing acute shortages. The move will also help curb alleged corruption by both the water mafia and Delhi Jal Board staff.

Calling Bharadwaj’s claim that tankers had GPS earlier too hilarious, he said had it been true, why couldn’t the then Kejriwal government kept a check on black marketing and water thefts.