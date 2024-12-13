Surajkund Mela tickets to be sold through DMRC Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi App

Tickets for the annual Surajkund Mela will be available on the DMRC Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi App this year.

In addition, tickets will also be sold from Metro stations as well as five physical counters at the venue by DMRC.

The Surajkund Mela will be held from the 7th to the 23rd of February 2025.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) regarding these was signed on Friday between DMRC and the Haryana Tourism Corporation at Metro Bhawan in the presence of DMRC’s MD Dr Vikas Kumar and Haryana Tourism Corporation’s MD Dr Sunil Kumar.

As per the MoU, DMRC will facilitate ticket sales through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 Delhi Sarthi Mobile App, its official website, and physical counters at Metro stations and the Mela venue.

Further, the DMRC will also support the event’s promotion by making public announcements and displaying scrolling messages on the digital screens at selected Metro stations.

As part of the MoU, the management of 10 parking lots for two-wheelers and four-wheelers will also be managed by the DMRC.

The MoU will remain valid for three years, extendable on an mutual agreement basis.

The tickets for the recently concluded India International Trade Fair were also sold through the DMRC Momentum Delhi Sarthi 2.0 App.